A very long night – mopping up a dangerous fire

When the fire reached it peak the heat was intense while standing half a block away – with grey/white plumes of smoke and fire shooting high in the air – visible for miles.

Every man and woman on the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department called away from their home at 1:15 in the morning and some still there at 7am Saturday

The building, a fruit packing plant measures 75 + by 125 + sq feet in size. The tin roof a mangled mess. One trailer home gone, two cars, several mobile hydraulic bin lifters as well. A number of explosions at the height of the heat, tires, propane tanks and ?. All power to the lot turned off by Fortis BC during the fire.

No known cause of the fire.