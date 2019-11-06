A very friendly face

Staff Sergeant Kirsten Marshall will operate as the Officer in Charge (OIC) – in the entire RDOS area – Princeton to Summerland, Penticton to Oliver, Osoyoos to Keremeos.

Superintendent Ted De Jager has left the Penticton detachment for his new post in Richmond. His replacement from Vancouver Island, Inspector Brian Hunter expected to assume his new assignment (OIC) in the new year.

S/S Marshall came to the area a number of years ago with the assignment of monitoring officers in the rural area of the RDOS.