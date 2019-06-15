A tank full of blues at the Elks Hall July 19th

Come Dancing with a legendary bluesman

The blues are alive and well in the hands of Sherman Doucette. He lifts you out of your seat and gets you movin your feet! A force on the Canadian blues scene, and one of the long-time sparkplugs of the interior’s roots music scene, Sherman “Tank” Doucette finds his way into the Oliver Music & Dance Hall.

Sherman will be cranking out originals and choice blues. If you’ve never caught up to this lifelong bluesman, track down copies of his latest albums through Town and Harp and Soul.

Sherman left home at fifteen with a harmonica and a twenty dollar bill in his pocket bound for the west coast to Vancouver, British Columbia where he is now a staple of the Vancouver music scene and has been for over 30 years. He is rated as one of the best blues singer / harp players in the business with past credits including guest appearances with John Lee Hooker, Albert Colins, Pine Top Perkins, Sunnyland Slim, Long John Baldry and many other blues legends. We’ve seen him in town several times playing with the great bluesman Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne.

Come dance the night away with Tank and his band at The Oliver Music & Dance Hall(Elks Upper Deck) on Friday night July 19th.

Tickets are $25 on Event Brite or at The Elks Lounge (lower deck) daily after 1:00 PM.

The Dance Hall is at 477 bank and phone is 250.498.3808