A student based charity – 100 Youth for Change

100 Youth for Change, a brand new youth charity, founded by Enola Mills and Bridget Miller held its first event Thursday

After canvassing both Oliver elementary schools, and promoting this opportunity the youth were able to raise $1,220 for ‘Anyone Can Join’ by Parks and Recreation!

We had 9 youth show their support today, plus a very generous anonymous donation of 1000 dollars from a resident of Oliver!

We want to give a huge thank you to the Boys and Girls Club and the Youth Ambassadors program for coming out and presenting!

It is our hope to continue to grow this charity, and we look forward to seeing many new faces at our next meeting in February.