A story….by Jared Lee

Jared Lee and Isabella Noubani

Name: Jared Lee

Parents: Ron and Roxie Lee

Siblings: Kelsey and Robyn

Current Location: Kelowna

My name is Jared Lee and I am a proud Southern Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) 2003 alumni. Upon graduation I was honoured to receive the Nick Jones Memorial Scholarship. I believe the Scholarship Program is a wonderful part of the school leaving process. Financially it assists so many students to make the step into post-secondary education to attain the skills and knowledge needed for adult life. Since my graduation I have obtained an Entertainment Business Management certificate, an undergraduate degree in Social Sciences and a Masters of Business Administration.

In 2014 I cofounded a company that created a restaurant and sports club in downtown Kelowna. Central Kitchen & Bar and Central Sports Club have been embraced by the city. As a result we were recognized in 2017/2018 as Best Employer Kelowna and won the B.C. Best Small Business award for Best Employer 2017. In addition to my career in hospitality, I have been fortunate to enter the world of real estate investment which has always been a passion of mine. I am a firm believer in diversifying your interests throughout your life in efforts to continuously challenge yourself and always continue to learn.

Through hard work and the encouragement of my amazing girlfriend (above) Isabella and my family, I am grateful to be passionately living an exciting life. I’ve learned along the way that happiness and success is also about giving back. I continue to be a part of Oliver…. the town that raised me by joining my family every June to honour a very deserving young grad who has grown in character and perseverance.

We donate to an Inspiration Award to help a student who has overcome obstacles through difficult circumstances to make great accomplishments. Thank you to the Scholarship Committee and all the dedicated people that make it happen for the graduates each year.