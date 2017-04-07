A story about Easter – by Brenda Shaw

Good Friday

When Father Clement St. Jacques was our Parish Priest we all looked forward to Good Friday services. As a rule, Father Clement was quite quiet and sometimes it was hard to hear him..not on Good Friday!

After everyone was seated Father stood up and in a loud clear voice instructed us on what we were to do. He divided the Church into sections….the rabble rousers; the followers and of course he would play the part of Christ..this always brought a smile to his face!

This of course was the reading of the Passion and he expected us to have some passion in our voices and delivery of the lines! Every now and then, he would put his hand up and say ‘STOP’ in a loud voice. “You can do better than that! Remember you are angry!” Standing behind him was Brother Guy who was “conducting” us with his hands and a big smile!

The best part though not funny was when Pontius Pilate asked the crowd “What should I do with him who calls himself the King of the Jews?” The response is the crowd roars “CRUCIFY HIM, CRUCIFY HIM!” When we got to that part, Father put up his hand to stop.

“Is that the best you can do?” he asked. “I want to hear you shout to the rooftops. CRUCIFY HIM, CRUCIFY HIM…I want the people downtown to hear you shout it as loud as you can!”

Okay, Father, you asked for it and boy did we rabble rousers shout it from the top of our lungs! Father stood on the altar with a huge smile and nodded his approval.

I always loved reading the Passion on Good Friday with the kindest of priests, Father Clement. He wanted us to feel the Passion, to feel the emotion of that day. He wanted us to leave the Church understanding the pain and anguish that Jesus suffered as he was dying on the Cross for us!

Good Friday is a holy day. Do not take it lightly…remember you Christians what Christ died for and live every day as good a human being as you can be.