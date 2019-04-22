A simple ask…. for a Harvest Hut

This item on the agenda for Committee Meeting Tuesday in Oliver
A request from Food Action Committee coordinator Caitlyn Bennett
The harvest hut would operate May to September Mondays only
Location
• We would like to receive formal permission to host this weekly event on Town Property
• Main Street Parking Lot Adjacent to Oliver Gardens
• We would like to receive formal permission to enter onto the town’s insurance
• Our Insurance was quoted at $380 May- September
Materials
• We have created a wish-list to put into the community this includes:
A garden shed
Office Supplies
Collapsible tables and chairs
Reusable Shopping bags
Grants
• We have talked to various community organizations to find a grant partner; the Oliver Alliance Church has agreed to partner with us while we apply for funding
• We have applied for the Community Foundations of Okanagan Similkameen Small grant
• We have applied for the Interior Savings Community Investment Fund
Launch
• We intend to launch on May 27th
• The first event will be a garden supplies swap
• We hope to line up our launch with the Edible Pathways
Oliver Edible Pathways
We would like to invite council to ‘cut the ribbon’
• Launch May 27th alongside Harvest Hut
• We will show the planters and their signage
• We will have Food Secure Oliver Print materials present
Grants
• Have applied for Gro for Good ($2,500)
• The additional 2,500 would allow us to replace the soil
• This money would also help sustain the project into and additional year
Update
• Public works has replaced the soil and prepped the beds
• Public works has started to visit greenhouses, for quotes and plant lists
• Promotional Materials and Media materials are being written
