A simple ask…. for a Harvest Hut

This item on the agenda for Committee Meeting Tuesday in Oliver

A request from Food Action Committee coordinator Caitlyn Bennett

The harvest hut would operate May to September Mondays only

Location

• We would like to receive formal permission to host this weekly event on Town Property

• Main Street Parking Lot Adjacent to Oliver Gardens

• We would like to receive formal permission to enter onto the town’s insurance

• Our Insurance was quoted at $380 May- September

Materials

• We have created a wish-list to put into the community this includes:

 A garden shed

 Office Supplies

 Collapsible tables and chairs

 Reusable Shopping bags

Grants

• We have talked to various community organizations to find a grant partner; the Oliver Alliance Church has agreed to partner with us while we apply for funding

• We have applied for the Community Foundations of Okanagan Similkameen Small grant

• We have applied for the Interior Savings Community Investment Fund

Launch

• We intend to launch on May 27th

• The first event will be a garden supplies swap

• We hope to line up our launch with the Edible Pathways

Oliver Edible Pathways

We would like to invite council to ‘cut the ribbon’

• Launch May 27th alongside Harvest Hut

• We will show the planters and their signage

• We will have Food Secure Oliver Print materials present

Grants

• Have applied for Gro for Good ($2,500)

• The additional 2,500 would allow us to replace the soil

• This money would also help sustain the project into and additional year

Update

• Public works has replaced the soil and prepped the beds

• Public works has started to visit greenhouses, for quotes and plant lists

• Promotional Materials and Media materials are being written