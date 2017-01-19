A report from WOW

WOW education award – now open for applications.

Each year WOW accepts application from women who have returned to school to continue their education and may be having some struggles coming up with funds for their tuition.

Applications are currently being accepted.

Over the Christmas season WOW was involved in sponsoring a family in need in our community. The WOW group approached the boys and girls club and were assigned a family to sponsor. We were able to donate not only food items for a lovely Christmas dinner but because of some donations by our local Buy Low were supplied them with additional food and presents, gift cards and a gas card.

WOW trade show Saturday February 18th.

Photo and article submitted by Michelle Weisheit