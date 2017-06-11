My job is to represent my constituents not answer to the Board Chair. The air flow tests done for the Marron Valley concluded the odour from the Compost facility would be very noticeable and affect the quality of outdoor living of those in the Valley. That report along with the petition and many letters of concern from the residents of the Valley is the reason I told the RDOS Board that I was not in support of the Marron Valley location.

Linda Larson, MLA

Boundary-Similkameen

In reply to an article in the Penticton Western

“Karla Kozakevich, chair of the RDOS said she applauded her provincial counterpart for voicing her opinion but wondered what information she had based it on.

“She needs to voice her opinion for her constituents. I understand that. It’s not for me to question,” Kozakevich said.

“What we didn’t get into today ( a presentation at the Regional Board table ) was why she was opposed and how much she had explored the issue. Had she visited the site or is she basing it on those opposed? What is she basing this on, public emotion?”

Kozakevich said at this point in the process she had not yet visited the Marron Valley site but would be encouraging all directors to visit the shortlisted sites before decisions were made.

The RDOS is continuing to receive comments and information from the public regarding the site to be included in a presentation to directors later this month.”