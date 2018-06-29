A question that needs to be answered

Cliff Gay writes:

I am confused by the above statement about no campfires. Recently heard that there are no campfire bans in BC currently.

What constitutes a campfire?

In the Town of Oliver – no open fires/burning/campfires at anytime of the year – a bbq, a charcoal burner, a propane burner are not considered open burning. No wood burning/burn barrels.

In the rural area around Oliver no open fires or burning during the summer months.

The province of BC governs what goes on in provincial campsites and CROWN land – normally thought to be outside any form of municipal or regional government.