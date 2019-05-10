A Palette to Paint, Pruning Progress, … Bridge Park

May 10, 2019, 10:15 am
Wayne Danbrook says
Very disappointed to see good trees being cut down. In my humble opinion, it was a waste to divide the park, placing the hotel in the middle. Such a waste of good park land, as it was designated in 1967 as a Park in a flood zone.
This give away land cost the Town a lot of money and consequently no taxes for 10 years.
Publisher: I know we differ on this but time will prove that we got two parks and a hotel – this end park compliments the other three corners of the Bridge/River and retains it for public use. Give it some time for landscape to mature and I believe the area will look just grand. If you need something to rail against – its the wires, the cables, the info age and its conduits – all of which should do underground.
