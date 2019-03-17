A note to Neil

Ten reasons for a National Park Reserve

1. Establish national park area managed co-operatively with local indigenous nations – Osoyoos and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands

2. Set a boundary around lands in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to restore lost eco-systems

3. Mitigate climate change

4. Preserve 17% of Canada’s land and freshwater

5. To protect Bio Diversity

6. To provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience the outdoors and the environment

7. To promote sustainable development

8. Protect species at risk

9. Establish a Reserve not a Park at this time

10. To honour those who came before us like the family that owned the Mac and Fitz packinghouse

***

The South Okanagan-Similkameen is where the northern edge of the Great Basin reaches into British Columbia, in the extreme south of the Interior Dry Plateau natural region.

This is one of 39 regions identified by Parks Canada’s national parks system plan as a distinctive component of the national landscape, but is not yet represented by a national park. From both national and provincial perspectives, this is an area of high conservation value and an excellent candidate area for Parks Canada to represent this region.

The goals of establishing a national park are to:

•protect the diversity of vegetation and landscape features of representative ecosystems;

•maintain the ecological integrity of wildlife habitat and plant species; and

•provide opportunities for quality visitor experiences, such as recreational activities and the presentation of natural and cultural heritage.

About the region

Within rolling hills and sweeping valleys, the Okanagan is one of the most ecologically-diverse regions of Canada. By protecting this area, we will help support the recovery of over 30 federally listed species at risk, and over 60 provincially listed species, including American badgers, flammulated owls, yellow breasted chat, desert night snakes, and western rattlesnakes.

The shrub steppe ecosystem found in the interior of British Columbia, including the South Okanagan-Similkameen, is recognized as one of the country’s most endangered natural systems. These rare pockets of semi-arid desert are the only occurrence of this ecosystem in Canada; they form the northern tip of North America’s Great Basin desert. By establishing a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, Parks Canada will protect and represent this rare and endangered ecosystem in the national park ‎system.

It represents an area of significant ecological, geographic and cultural importance with a wide range of recreational and tourism opportunities like hiking, camping, bird watching and mountain biking.

The federal, provincial and Syilx/Okanagan governments agree that the South Okanagan–Similkameen offers potential for the establishment of a national park reserve. National parks and national park reserves represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. The proposed national park reserve would enable the inspiring South Okanagan-Similkameen landscape to be shared with local residents, British Columbians, Canadians and visitors from around the world.

The natural and cultural values of the South Okanagan-Similkameen have sustained First Nations for thousands of years. A national park reserve is a unique opportunity for Parks Canada and First Nations to work together to achieve conservation and economic objectives.

Creating protected areas

The Government of Canada is committed to expanding our system of protected areas and protecting Canada’s biodiversity. Canada is committed to conserve at least 17 percent of our country’s land and freshwater and 10 percent of coastal and marine waters through a network of parks, protected and conserved areas, and other effective area-based conservation measures by 2020.

National parks and national park reserves represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The principal difference between a national park and a national park reserve is that the term “reserve” is used to recognize that there are unresolved claims of Aboriginal rights in the area. Indigenous peoples can continue to participate in traditional land uses and spiritual activities, and may be involved in cooperative management with Parks Canada.

Canada’s network of protected areas play an important role in helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change by protecting and restoring healthy, resilient ecosystems and contributing to the recovery of species at risk. As climate change continues, it is important to take protective measures to safeguard this significant and diverse region in B.C. interior as a national park reserve. As climate change continues, many desert species will be pushed northward, and potentially upslope, into the shrub steppe ecosystem of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Parks Canada will work with the Syilx/Okanagan, the Government of British Columbia, communities, conservation groups, private businesses, ranchers, and tourism and municipal organizations to conserve and protect the natural and cultural heritage of this special place, and to see this national park reserve become a reality to enjoy and use for generations to come.

Source: Parks Canada