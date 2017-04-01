A note from George Garrett – in the picture

A great lead on a sad story! It is the end of another newspaper – the venerable Surrey Leader.

Editor Paula Carlson, while cleaning out her desk told me that her editorial staff decided to treat the story as an obituary..the death of a newspaper after 88 years. “The Surrey Leader died peacefully Friday, without fanfare with its family by its side.”

***

The last edition of The Surrey Leader will be hitting the doorsteps on Friday (March 31).

The city’s newspaper of record marked its 88th year in publication this year.

Former Surrey mayor Bob Bose said he is deeply troubled about the demise of The Leader.

“I’m concerned about the loss of what I’ve always considered my primary local source of discussion for civic news,” Bose said Wednesday. “It’s meant a lot to me.”

Bose, part of a long line of Surrey pioneers, said his family has read the paper since it was launched on July 17, 1929.