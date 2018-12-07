A new series – things the cops don’t tell anyone about

Saturday afternoon north of Oliver at the new Tim’s parking lot
Driver injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Exact particulars not known. No police info release.
Family members asked me to look into this.
Cement Truck: Interior Ready Mix. Roll over, flip ??
Reason for the flip: load shift? abrupt change in direction?
Unknown.
Comments
Sandra Cragg says
We passed this sight twice coming and going to Penticton. No change several hours between sightings. Sought info on usual sites nothing very strange.
Publisher: Strange that you did not tell me.