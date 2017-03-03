A little help from my sister

Hello ODN!

I wanted to share a story that involves my dear sister, Lorna Penner (nee Mattes).

Well over a year ago, I embarked on a project to assemble a quilt out of RCMP uniforms and red serge, but before long, found myself completely out of my depth. As a non-quilter, I simply didn’t have the skill required to bring it all together. I was frustrated and discouraged, and the assembled squares sat in a pile in my house, collecting dust and cat hair. During a visit to Prince George last June, Lorna offered to help me with the project and made arrangements for the materials to be shipped to her in Oliver. I can only imagine the hours she invested in correcting all my little mistakes, but the result is stunning. The pants and red serge were worn in the line of duty, and the authentic RCMP tartan was sourced from the RCMP tailors in Regina (at considerable expense, I might add!). It represents literally hundreds of volunteer hours.

The finished one-of-a-kind work of art is now being raffled as the official regional fund raiser for Cops for Cancer / Tour de North 2017, with all proceeds to go towards children with cancer and their families. Tickets are $20 and there are only 500 available. The winning ticket will be drawn May 2nd at the North District RCMP Detachment in Prince George.

Anyone who wishes to participate in this amazing effort can contact Lorna in person or me via Facebook, or by text to me at 250-612-8082 . If you see Lorna, please be sure to let her know what an amazing job she did. I’m so proud to call her my sister!

Far away fan of ODN…