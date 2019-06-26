A horror story by Jessica Murphy

RECOIL
A perfect May morning with nothing on the schedule but gardening—perhaps, a perfect day.
In the shed I began to gather my tools—the spading fork, the half-moon edger, the adjustable leaf rake, my Hickok loppers, my… That is when I noticed the hose coiled in the corner. I was immediately fearful, it looked like a snake, ready to strike. I shook my head free of the concept, looked again, and it was a snake!
I stood back, took a deep breath and looked again. The rubber hose, with its brass spray nozzle was just that, unmoving, dusty even from the long winter in the shed.
My heart rate up, and admittedly a bit shaken, I continued to pick out my tools. Something niggled below the conscious part of my brain.
I knew that the anti-depression medication I had been prescribed, just three weeks ago, had most likely prompted that vision. One of the side effects was hallucinations. When that is a side effect only, you do not want to know what it is doing to the rest of your brain. But I meekly took it anyway. The depression was otherwise too difficult to deal with, and it made dealing with anything else impossible. Staying in bed through breakfast, lunch and dinner might be a viable diet plan, but not sustainable. Neither is turning off all the lights at seven p.m., so no one knows you are home. Or adjusting your answering machine to pick up on the first ring. Or…..a lot of things.
It had taken some time—and therapy—for me to learn that clinical depression is not sadness: it is just that the word for the condition was badly chosen. It has nothing to do with melancholy or loss. It is a chemical imbalance of a specific area of the amygdala, an otherwise unnoteworthy lobe of the brain. As a chemical problem, it can be corrected with the offsetting chemicals in a precise dosage. Perfect. Scientific. Easy. Except not. Most people prescribed medication for depression have to go through a lengthy adjustment period, as the dosage is adjusted to suit the patient. I was still in that phase.
I had been warned about hallucinations. It’s hard to prepare for one. What is it? When is it? How do I know? But this one I recognized. It is too early in the year for snakes. They do not slither into garden sheds and coil in corners. If anything they would lie quietly behind the bird seed bag, waiting for the inevitable thieving mouse to drop by. No. This was a hallucination.
To prove to myself that I was not afraid of the garden hose, I purposely walked over to that corner of the shed. I needed the dandelion weeding pick that sat with the other small tools, on the second shelf, above and to the right of that corner.
As I reached for the pick, the hose coiled tighter, and the brass nozzle whipped towards my left knee.
Then I remembered: in preparation for seed starting, I had moved all of the hoses to the greenhouse.
Comments
Gail Prior says
Good one Jessica! A bit creepy but makes one think! Thanks for sharing.
Pat Whalley says
Oh Jessica, I know only too well the horrible black hole of depression. When hearing of people having depression, my thoughts were “well just snap out of it, find something to occupy your spare time”, then I fell into the black hole myself.
There seemed no point in getting up in the morning, much better to hide under the blanket and sleep your time away. When I forced myself out of bed I was sluggish, showering seemed too much of a chore and making meals was too big a task to contemplate.
For over twenty years I have been on medication and it is a life saver, I have the energy to live a normal life and put on a happy face for the world, however, I live on the edge of the hole and feel that any moment I could once again tumble into it. I get much closer to the abyss in the darker months and shudder whenever my doctor mentions trying to wean me off the meds.
Anyone who has not fallen into the black hole can have no comprehension of the total feeling of hopelessness. Persevere with the medication, you may have to try various ones to find the right “cocktail” for you but life in the sun is so much better, it is a life worth living.
Brita Park says
Superb writing, Jessica! What a great read to start my day …or maybe not. Irrigation is the first thing on the agenda, so I have to go into my little garden shed where the extra hoses are kept.
Yikes!
P.S. Keep those stories coming, Jessica…I need some rivetting reading material, while I get over my new ” gardenhose phobia”.