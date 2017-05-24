A great classmate – gone too soon

Norman David Osland Feb. 24, 1947 – May 21, 2017

Norm was born in Oliver and except for a brief time lived his life here. In the seventies he was instrumental in bringing the Tennis Club to life. There was no junior soccer in the South Okanagan until our son had an avid interest in it, so Norm organized the sport which started with a few kids and now has evolved to what it is today. He ran Elm Tree Sports for five years with the Terry Fox Run being one of the many events he brought to Oliver as well as professional wrestling. He then became very active at Fairview Mountain Golf Course.

Norm was well known as a surveyor and draftsman, doing many of the subdivisions in the area. He was thrown into a battle with Alzheimers with no weapons and no hope as he began the slow decline to hell. The disease takes everything of value from you and leaves you in confusing despair where no one can comfort you. Get yourselves familiar with the Right to Die legislation. Do not fear death but the manner of dying.

Norm leaves behind Trish, his wife of 46 years; son Michael (Christine); grandsons Braelin and Colton as well as many friends and relatives.

A special thanks to all the people at Fairview Mountain Golf, that extended his love and passion for the game of golf, till no longer possible. Your patience was much appreciated. Also to the Angels of compassion and care at Village by the Station in Penticton, handing the personal care of your spouse to strangers is unbearable, but you made it bearable.

