A gift that will be a reality

Skateboarders, scooter and bike riders and other Oliver community members are getting their first look at design plans for Oliver Parks and Recreation’s Small Wheels Playground, made possible by $100,000 from BCAA Play Here with additional financial support from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Kiwanis Club of Oliver.

Previously, a design of a new small wheels playground was created with input from the community’s kids and youth to serve as a hub to allow kids of all ages and abilities on scooters, skateboards and bikes to have a place to ride and practice their skills – making it a more useable space for families and the entire community.

Shawn Pettipas, Director Community Engagement, BCAA, says, “It’s exciting to reveal the design of the small wheels playground, particularly knowing that it will become reality soon. The community has made this possible in so many ways and BCAA is thrilled to be part of it.”

BCAA and partnering play space experts work closely with each winning community to design vibrant new play areas that can serve as a central hub to not only bring kids together, but entire communities as well. Other winners of the 2019 BCAA Play Here contest include playgrounds at Sayward School and Black Creek Community Centre, both on Vancouver Island.

Features of the Oliver Parks and Recreation’s Small Wheels Playground will include:

•Features for all ages and different types of wheels e.g. scooters, bikes, skateboards.

•Bank-to-ledge feature with hip and brick stamp texture.

•Transition feature with pool block extension, roll-in, hips and pocket.

•Ledge/manual pad complex with curb cut wedge-to-wedge, bump-to-rail and bump-to-ledge options.

•Central wedge/hip feature with shotcrete footplant boulder.

•Flatbar with slappy option.

•Pump bump roller with volcano.

•Up-gap feature and hubba ledge.

•Bank-to-curb feature.