A gift – freely given

Phyllis and Bert Terry have found that moving to smaller communities has paid huge benefits in their lives. Now they are making a sizeable donation to Penticton Regional Hospital through the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

After living for years in small towns around BC and the Prairies, the Penticton couple have donated $30,000 to help provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

Bert’s ties to small town life date back to his childhood. His father worked as a station agent for the CPR and the family lived in a number of rural towns, including several years in Hardisty, AB, east of Edmonton.

After taking a break from high school in 1947 to help construct a new oil pipeline from Alberta to Wisconsin, Bert eventually returned to school and graduated in 1950 in the equally small town of Hughenden, AB. After a short stint as a telegraph operator with the CPR in the village of Leoville, Sask., Bert joined the RCMP in 1952 and remained with the Force for 25 years until retiring in 1977. He was posted at several detachments around BC