A few thoughts on the weather

Today Mainly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 29. UV very high.

Tonight A few showers or thunderstorms ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.

Fri , 22 Jun Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.