A few thoughts on the weather

Highest temperature

  • 39.9°C 103.8°F in 2004

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

Today Mainly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 29.  UV very high.
Tonight A few showers or thunderstorms ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.
Fri, 22 Jun Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
Night Showers. Low 15.

 

  1. Was that high temp recorded on this date ?

    Publisher: Jeez thought it was senior? He rarely questions my stated facts

    Source Environment Canada – Osoyoos weather ( Oliver is too cheap to pay for a station )

    Check it out Jr. How come the old man knows the secret routes to the fire HILL from area 27 ??

