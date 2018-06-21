A few thoughts on the weather

Highest temperature
- 39.9°C 103.8°F in 2004
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
|date
|Detailed Forecast
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 29. UV very high.
|Tonight
|A few showers or thunderstorms ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.
|Fri, 22 Jun
|Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
|Night
|Showers. Low 15.
Comments
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Was that high temp recorded on this date ?
Publisher: Jeez thought it was senior? He rarely questions my stated facts
Source Environment Canada – Osoyoos weather ( Oliver is too cheap to pay for a station )
Check it out Jr. How come the old man knows the secret routes to the fire HILL from area 27 ??