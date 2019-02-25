A few thoughts about “the arrangement”

(in response to letter to Town Council from Celia Newman)

One.

Prior to the last municipal election – water councillors and the public were told – new rules will be implemented on ‘meeting procedures’ for the Town of Oliver.

This was about “the arrangement” set by six mayors, many council members and 3 administrators in more than 25 years (1990-2018)

The new rules – water councillors will be asked to leave the chamber by the mayor after discussion of reports and matters involving water.

Two.

Why am I hurt and so adamant. Back to History – in 1990 we had no administrator, the mayor was away – Debbie McGinn (CFO) requested that Vic Casorso be contacted and that an election would be held asap. I was the acting Mayor. The election happened. We had something new “the arrangement”.

Three.

I left council in 1993 took a long breather and returned in 2005. In all of that time in or out of council did I ever hear that there was a problem with the “the arrangement” -not even from Michael Newman RIP.

Yes things were said around the table, yes there was arguments and discussion between councillors and between staff and water councillors.

But in the end a bylaw was passed and we moved on. Last year someone got it into their head that a legal opinion was needed. A lawyer no doubt – with no knowledge of Oliver or “the arrangement.”

This opinion in 2018 was not a judgment of a court that could be appealed – this was the opinion of whom?

Oh yes nothing has ever been released by the Hovanes council or the Johansen council on the legal opinion…… Shame.

Thanks Celia for saying “Oliver Daily News” did release the opinion.

Council got that opinion – without input of the water councillors but then sprung it on them and the public and all those that had worked with them in over 20 years. Shame.

Letters/comments of support came from Hart Buckendahl, Pat Hampson, Bill Ross, Jack Bennest, Ron Casorso and many others citizens on the street …. WHY?

What is the big secret? The word on the street was – “what’s up with the Mayor?” “who is behind all this “pot stirring?”

No answers.

I will admit it I said “Dave Mattes” – a friend of mine.

He said no. Then who?

No one person other than Ron Hovanes has said……. – “it was me!”. “I own it.”

He lost in the election as did Maureen Doerr who calls Rick Machial a bully and stands behind a motion she supports.

Both Andre Miller and Rick Machial got a lot done in more than 20 years. They should be thanked. Not called names.

Four:

I have forgotten something. I could talk about how great I am. I will end with this…… I am grateful I was elected 6 times by the people of Oliver.

I listened. I acted. I hope my record will stand. Independent. Team player. Got as much done as I could.

Five:

Last call – a suggestion – Oliver’s water utility is huge – 22 miles long – many people on potable domestic water system (rural/in-town) all irrigation systems connected.

Big budget.

Once a month – first meeting of month Water Committee – all of council/all staff connected to water – reports and Q and A – (committee of the whole)

2nd Meeting of month – Business and Bylaws – Oliver Water Utility meeting and In-Camera – Labour Land and Legal. ( regular council meeting)

Yes regular council can meet on other maters behind closed door or not.

RESPECT the right of those elected to know what is going on.