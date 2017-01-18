A few quotes on plates

Mary Polak, Minister of Environment –

“I encourage everyone to show their British Columbia pride and purchase a BC Parks licence plate to do their part to help protect these spectacular natural spaces for future generations. All net proceeds go toward preserving and protected our world-renowned parks system.”

Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“Motorists can choose the design that best reflects their passion and pride for British Columbia, and do their part to help protect these unique natural spaces. Thanks to ICBC for all of their hard work to help the public acquire their very own specialty BC Parks licence plate.”

Ric Careless, chair, Campaign for BC Parks –

“With these new licence plates, British Columbians can show just how much we love our world-class parks. The sales of the plates will add extra dedicated money to the enhanced funding government is investing in our parks. So now, even when stuck in traffic, looking at the parks licence plate on the car ahead, you will be reminded of the beautiful natural protected places across B.C. that you can visit and escape to.”

