A few quotes on plates

Mary Polak, Minister of Environment –
“I encourage everyone to show their British Columbia pride and purchase a BC Parks licence plate to do their part to help protect these spectacular natural spaces for future generations. All net proceeds go toward preserving and protected our world-renowned parks system.”
Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –
“Motorists can choose the design that best reflects their passion and pride for British Columbia, and do their part to help protect these unique natural spaces. Thanks to ICBC for all of their hard work to help the public acquire their very own specialty BC Parks licence plate.”
Ric Careless, chair, Campaign for BC Parks –
“With these new licence plates, British Columbians can show just how much we love our world-class parks. The sales of the plates will add extra dedicated money to the enhanced funding government is investing in our parks. So now, even when stuck in traffic, looking at the parks licence plate on the car ahead, you will be reminded of the beautiful natural protected places across B.C. that you can visit and escape to.”
Quick Facts:
- B.C.’s provincial parks receive more than 23 million visits each year.
- Parking is free in all provincial parks, making them more accessible to families.
- BC Parks manages the third-largest parks system in North America behind the United States’ National Park Service and Parks Canada.
- British Columbia has the highest percentage of its land base dedicated to protected areas of all provincial Canadian jurisdictions.
- B.C. offers a range of camping experiences in provincial parks as well as recreation sites.
- There are approximately 10,700 vehicle accessible campsites in 270 BC Parks front-country campgrounds and approximately 2,000 backcountry campsites.
- Over the past five years, the Province has invested approximately $60 million in park facilities, delivering projects directed at attracting young families, offering new recreation opportunities and increasing attendance.
Comments
Dave Whalley says
Nice looking plate, going to keep a screwdriver handy for when I see one in a parking lot for my plate collection….. LOL
Or at least take a photo of one
Rob Hopkins says
I thought that all of us British Columbians would be swimming in LNG revenues. Is this not working out as planned? If we donate money to this govt through this avenue will a percentage end up in Christy Clark’s personal bank account or does that only apply to BC Liberal Party donations?