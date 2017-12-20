A few facts – you might find interesting

Facts – most websites have a feature that tells the “readership” – the reach.

Over the 8 years of ODN on the air – we have tried to be respectful in telling advertisers and other media outlets what is what.

1. Just found out that more people read ODN on a Friday, a weekend, a Monday than they do midweek.

2. 63 million hits so far this year. That figure is meaningless. Here is what is important Unique Computers/visits to site. Why? – the computers reading ODN can actually be tracked.

3. More and more people are watching ODN on phones, I-pads, other portables and we are going to cater in the future to this increasing demand.

4. We challenge all those who compete to show AWStats from their C-Panels to verify any claim made.

5. ODN is the leader in the Southern Okanagan for breaking news and community coverage. 5-6 thousand readers on average each day.

6. Oliver Daily News has agreements with the CBC, Global Okanagan, Black Press Digital and Castanet that proves the respect of the news community in the valley.

7. Ever notice – other sites have no comments, no free ads, no free events… no no no. ODN has hired a person to do one thing only – clear out the old comments and ads – thousands and thousands of them.

8. ODN will be expanding its news coverage in 2018 – with Roy Wood (former managing Editor of the Edmonton Journal) and awarding winning journalist Jack Bennest – history NW/OR/CBC/ journalism instructor – Langara College ( now freed from the chains of politics ).

Unique computers on left – hits on right (per month)