A court date for driver – who ran from accident scene

2019-09-30 Osoyoos

On September 27th, 2019, at 754 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Macguire Road. An older model Chevy Nova was observed by witnesses driving west bound on Highway 3, swerving and passing other vehicles. The vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve and went straight off road striking a ditch before rolling several times.

A female passenger was critically injured and had to be extracted by the Anarchist Fire Department and airlifted to hospital. A male passenger in the rear of the car received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver was seen fleeing the area on foot.

Police conducted and extensive search and found the driver approximately 3 hours later, after he emerged from the thick brush. The driver had minor injuries and was taken into custody for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. The driver, a 32 year old, was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Penticton and was held in custody to appear on that warrant in court later that day.

Investigation into the collision is continuing. Alcohol and speed are both being considered as a factor.