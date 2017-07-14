Messages from Oliver Fire Department

Inside the Oliver Fire Hall is a large sign on the ceiling “Think Fire Safety”

Safety for all of us on the mind of local volunteers called out at a moment’s notice to put out a fire that is a danger to the community. Their message to me and to you: If you see a fire call 911.

Oliver’s volunteers are taken from their jobs, businesses, and families each time an unwanted fire is spotted.

The woman and the men of the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department also want to express solidarity with all firefighters in BC – actively engaged to handling wild fire.

Let’s do our part – and “Think Fire Safety” and have another summer without a major incident.

Large format picture below – a bit of fun at fire practice Thursday evening