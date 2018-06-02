A change to the voting system

ODN’s recent poll did not garner much interest but results seemed to indicate readers 2-1 in favour of present system and those that participated thought the process was very confusing.

It begs the question: will the coalition government of the day find a question for the citizens of BC that is easy to understand?

Here is just one side or the argument from an expert:

“Proportional systems will almost always produce minority governments,” he said, which leads to coalitions as different parties cooperate to form government.

“That’s a big change, and a change under the current configuration would probably empower certain parties more than others.”

As a result, minority governments may water down their priorities, he said, and take too long to get things done. On the other hand, different parties can be forced to cooperate to create policies and reform.”

Greg Millard, Political Scientist – Kwantlen College