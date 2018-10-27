A change for annual Xmas concert

As Hallowe’en nears, we can help you avoid those sweet temptations! The arts council welcomes your donations of leftover candies to add to the goodie bags at Holly Jolly Oliver (formerly the Community Christmas Concert). We are looking for NON-Hallowe’en-y treats, so you can eat all the orange and black pumpkins and chewy zombie body parts yourself. : -) Must be commercially produced and individually wrapped, for food safety, and small enough to fit into sandwich baggies. Please pass the message on to your group, and contact us to arrange pick-up or drop-off OliverCAC@gmail.com

Mark the date: our lively Holly Jolly Oliver concert comes to the Venables Theatre on Sunday November 25 at 2;30 p.m. It promises to surprise and delight! If you dance, sing, play an instrument, juggle, or entertain let us know if you (or your performing arts group) would like to participate in this festive celebration. It’s your moment in the spotlight! Proceeds go to support the Oliver Food Bank. Want to help as backstage crew, front of house, or commitee? Let us know that too!