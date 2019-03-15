A challenge

The NPR consultation period is over. Time to reflect. Time to assess what steps are needed by the Yes side and No side.

Had a loud and interesting chat with a supporter of the NPR at the Oliver Arena when making a delivery of some historical pictures shown on ODN.

That person knows who he is and I respect his views but I must admit it took me almost an hour to get over the conversation.

1. That ODN was not objective.

2. He like much content on ODN but disliked a change of objectivity of the Publisher, me.

3. He indicated that he thought more people would comment if not “attacked” for their views on this divisive subject. ( I told him the # of comments has risen )

4. I asked him to be the one I have sought for yeasr to intelligently write the article I am looking for – ten reasons for a national park and all the reasons that a NP is not a good idea.

5. He laughed at me. He had made up his mind. He could not tell me one reason for a national park other than his visits to NP in other parts of Canada.

6. I asked were those NP’s – designed and built in the middle or on the side of a large residential, cattle ranching, tourist mecca, grape and wine, fruit industry with huge amounts of protected land already protected. I did not get an answer.

7. I left the conversation abruptly as is NOT my practice. But this person being a former teacher was treating me like an eleven year old – something at 72 I am not accustomed to.

I invite this person to make a rebuttal. I will not comment further…. to him. I doubt he will reply.

8. This is an issue to divide a family or a friendship. I have tried in the last 15 years to be as objective on this issue until ‘my money was being spent, secret agents hired by the feds and newspapers bought off’ that I said enough is enough. This is BS. Call me a Willowbrook redneck, call me a Secrest hillbilly – it’s an honour to be included with an intelligent group of people that do not want to lose their rights and have always protected the local environment. What are those people asking for – democracy – a referendum on a very important VAST land matter in their back yard.

9. Hey Clarence – maybe pipe up and tell us how you and the OIB majority think about a National Park.