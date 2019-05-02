A challenge

Contest here but first a rant

These are Town owned public garbage cans – they cost a lot of money to construct and were considered to be at, one point, metal art made by a local supplier.

Now it would appear the Town is too busy to keep this and the streets clean – and possibly renting out the ad space.

Note to Kevin – others will compete with you.

For $50.00 – one prize only – the correct answer to this –

How many of these signs are visible on garbage cans and power/tel poles in the Town of Oliver? The winner must supply a list of all locations to win. Deadline Noon Friday. I shall have to scour the town to check on accuracy.