A car that thinks a lot while driving

Tesla gifts 16 charging stations to the town

Sixteen new electric car charging stations will be coming to Osoyoos thanks to an offer from Tesla.

According to a report from senior planner Don McArthur, Tesla approached the town with a proposal to install eight Tesla-specific charging stations and four generic ones at the under-used town parking lot at 8513 74th Avenue.

Four other Tesla chargers will be installed at another, as yet undetermined site in the town. All 16 stations will be paid for by Tesla.

Russell Work with his new Tesla – a replacement for one smashed up in a freak accident at OK Falls recently where wheels off a tandem fell off the truck and Work had to steer off the road to escape the wheels.

This is a two motored car and quite expensive. Work says you can get a less expensive model for about $40 thousand. This car can be self driven and this feature is used. It has many sensors and cameras to assist the computer that is at the heart of the machine.

He says the new ‘super charger’ Tesla power stations will be a huge improvement over the standard charge units for the motoring public.

Work was quick to point out that the Tesla company wants to lead the automotive world into the EV future.

All computer programs and design features are open source and available to everyone.

Thanks to Roy Wood for the Osoyoos council story