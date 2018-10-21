A bit surprised but happy

Oliver Daily News on the prowl this Sunday morning and found the new Mayor-Elect Martin Johansen in a quiet neighbourhood in the Meadows – outside dealing with his truck. He lives in a brand new home with his wife and son.

I asked are you happy? He said he was. I asked why he did not show for the election count. He said he preferred to wait and see the results on line.

What is this new politician thinking?

Johansen: I want to start by asking a lot of questions. Is the promise of two new RCMP officers a real thing? Is there paperwork on that. Will that increase the cost of the present policing costs – 30 percent at the moment.

“I want to know more about the public safety issue and what the people want to do about it and what can the municipal council do. We need a co-ordinated approach and I would want to get the players together – a Public Safety Committee to review the problems and come up with a unified approach.”

“The Town of Oliver needs a citizen’s survey of at least a couple of thousand responses…. to see what is important to them.” I sense there is a real disconnect between the locals and the elected officials.” Are the taxpayers getting value for the money they spend on taxes?”

Affordable housing will become a central issue Johansen says as many cannot afford suitable housing for their needs and are spending well above the national average for housing – meaning they have less to spend on other things.

He wants a look at the town’s strategic planning process. He will lead a discussion with council in the days ahead on priorities. Johansen says the budget process is about to begin so it is important to know what you want to do before beginning those talks.