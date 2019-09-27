A beacon in the rain

A couple of memories – new school and some person painted graffiti on it and I took a pix. I was dressed down.

Recently someone painted on a yellow wall (food store) and another person sent me the picture of it. I did not react.

Last week a nice lady sent me a picture of a candidate’s sign in the river – silly – she said. I agreed but thought no – this will just encourage someone else.

Today while driving home across the bridge I saw THIS beacon and went to investigate. This is the end box of of the irrigation canal just before it goes underground. I think security needs to be beefed and some grey drab paint found for the fix.