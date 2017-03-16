99 years of llife

Lyla Francis Kilback (nee Thompson), 99, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2017, with her family by her side. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Lyla will be remembered and sadly missed by many.

Lyla was born in Star City, Saskatchewan, on October 28th, 1917. She moved to Osoyoos in 1939, and met and then married her soulmate John Kilback in November of 1942. Together they raised 5 children and provided a part time home for many others.

Lyla and John lead a very busy, adventurous, and exciting life, always cherishing time spent with family and friends. Her home always smelled of baking and when the work was done they knew how to have fun. Dancing, playing the piano and playing Schmier were some of the favorites. John and Lyla owned and operated a variety of businesses including Johnnie’s Café in Oliver and Walker’s Coffee Shop and two nursing homes at the coast. In the 1960’s they moved back to Oliver and became orchardists until they retired. After travelling the USA extensively, they realized they were tired of being retired so they moved back to Vancouver to manage an apartment block. In 1978 they returned to Okanagan and settled in Okanagan Falls where Lyla and John lived until his death in 1979. Lyla spent her remaining years living in the Abbott Towers in Penticton.

Lyla was an active and outgoing member in the community of Penticton who volunteered at the Recreation Centre, Ladies Aid, Concordia Lutheran Church, Senior Centre and Ironman. She enjoyed serving coffee to the ‘old people’ at the retirement center, most of whom were younger than her. Lyla was known for her upbeat outlook on life and for her Granny Quotes: “Life is what you make it!” “Where does the time go?” “Nobody likes you when you’re cranky, so get on with it.” She put many a young family members to bed with the old prayer: Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep, If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.

Lyla is survived by her sons Ken and Barry Kilback and their wives Linda and Helen and daughters Edna Marler, Beatrice Siddell and Lorraine Tysoe. Her sister Elaine Moore and 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Myslek and the staff at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver for the care they gave to Lyla and for their support and kindness. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity Lyla supported, BC Children’s Hospital.

Funeral service will be held on March 18th at 2:00 p.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church, 2800 South Main Street, Penticton. Please join us for refreshments after the service.

Viewing at the Church will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

