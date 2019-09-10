93% percent of population says yes to “no more clock changes”

More than 93% of the record 223,273 British Columbians who completed the Province’s survey on time observance have indicated they would prefer a move to permanent daylight saving time (DST).

“The people of British Columbia have spoken and their collective voice has come through loudly and clearly,” said Premier John Horgan. “This engagement has done exactly as we hoped it would in providing clarity about a preferred direction. The insights generated will be relied upon as we make a final decision about how to move forward.”

Desire for a move to permanent DST was consistent throughout the province, with more than 90% of respondents in each region indicating their support. More than half (54%) responded that it was “important” or “very important” for B.C. to be aligned with neighbouring jurisdictions in its time observance practices.

Results from the engagement will be considered alongside decisions made by jurisdictions in Canada and the western United States as the Province determines the best course of action moving forward. Lawmakers in Washington, Oregon and California are in various stages of creating or enacting legislation that, pending federal approval, would see those states adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time.

“I’m very pleased that so many took time to share their views in this important engagement,” Premier Horgan said. “We will continue to monitor similar debates in neighbouring jurisdictions, keeping in mind the wide-ranging impacts. We want to make sure we consider every implication in determining what is right for B.C.”

* Support for year-round observance of Daylight Saving Time (DST) was higher than 90% across all industry groups and in all occupational groups, except for students.

* 75% of those preferring year-round DST identified health and wellness concerns as a reason for their support.

* 53% of respondents noted the benefits of additional daylight during the evening commute in winter, while 39% identified other safety concerns as reasons for their support.

* Among those who favoured retaining the biannual time change, balancing daylight hours throughout the year and health and wellness concerns were the most commonly identified reasons.