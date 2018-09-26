9 members on H2H Board – supporting those in need

Highway to Healing Support Society announces new board of directors

New Board Members Tony Munday and Cathy Thompson bring with them diverse skills and abilities. This bring the board to 9 members.

Tony Munday is a local business man, and has been involved in many different ways in both communities of Osoyoos and Oliver. With a young family, Tony is well aware of what stresses a family might face when a child faces a serious illness or injury. “ I am aware that financial difficulties might arise when families have to travel to obtain medical care for their child, and have seen Highway to Healing succeed in relieving some of that stress. I am pleased to be part of this Society as they grow” says Munday.

Cathy Thompson has raised two children, and now enjoys being active with her own grandchildren. Involved in many volunteer activities in the area, Cathy brings with her positive energy and her skills developed over many years in her career in banking. Cathy has seen firsthand how people in a small town can together provide support when they see people in need, and says “I am a retired Grandma who loves spending time with my granddaughters and helping where I can. I am super excited to join an amazing group of people who help so many families.”

Now just 4 years old, Highway to Healing Support Society helps families with day to day expenses they incur when travelling out of town for medical care. Those needs may include fuel, parking fees, and overnight stays. Support can be one time, or may extend for many years for families whose child faces serious illness.

Initially funds were raised with much community support at the Ride to Provide; an annual bike ride held in June. This year, the Board expanded their fund raising efforts and held its First Annual Golf Tournament.

“The enormous support from local service clubs, businesses and individuals has meant the Board now serves families in all three communities; Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls” says Gail Bariskill, President of Highway to Healing Support Society

Board Members also include Gail Barriskill, Riley Martin, Russell Work, Ernie Dumais, Alesha Grimard, Tracy MacFadden, and Tanya Martin

ODN is one of many proud supporters of locally based charities