Response mixed on Okanagan jail – at Oliver meeting

150 Oliver area residents showed for the local public forum on the new Okanagan Correctional Centre to be located on a 36 acre Osoyoos Indian Band site.
The forum – one of four in a road show for Corrections Branch staff. Last forum is Thursday in Osoyoos. The public meeting consisted of a 90 minutes plus presentation with a question period following.
BC Corrections has also partnered with the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce to provide a business registry to capture interest from local contractors, service providers and job seekers. People interested are advised to register at www.sochamber.ca
Speakers and comments ranged the gamut of positive and negative.
B and B owner Mary Builder said she had moved to Oliver five years ago and thought the area was ideal for wineries and tourists. Builder said she was very concerned and not in favour of a prison. This was followed by supporting applause.
Midge Wyse, owner of a winery said she had studies to prove that nothing good comes to a prison town and the social costs outweigh any pluses.
Russell Work asked whether the choice of Oliver was a “last man standing” decision with no real competition on sites.
RV and Campsite owner James Hodge said he was concerned about signage and indicated he would prefer no signs indicating that a prison is near on the highway or on Tucelnuit Drive.
Linda Venables told the audience she welcomed the idea of a correctional facility and the impact on the economy. This was met with applause.
One women who said she lived in OK Falls stated her husband was a correctional officer in Alberta and looks forward to him having the opportunity to re-locate.
Kersten Grant asked about the Student Loan Forgiveness Program and Scholarship opportunities that were listed on the BC Corrections handout as incentives for Corrections employees.
Helen Foreman said she was amazed at the level of mental health issues that inmates had and that a prison might not be the place for the best treatment
Steve Staresina asked Corrections Staff – “what’s in it for me?” Staresina said he would like to look at the studies that showed Oliver was the best location.
Marion Boyd expressed her frustration that local politicians had made a decision with no consultation with local residents. Boyd, who stated her history working with natives as a social worker, says with the native population in BC jails higher than normal she expected many might want to stay here once released.
Tedd Howard, Provincial Director, Capital Team tried to answer as many questions as possible.
1. The road access on Tucelnuit Drive is for emergency access and will not be “signed” in any major way – once construction of the jail is complete. He said there will be signage on Hwy 97 at Enterprise Way in Senkulmen Business Park to indicate a facility is located there but it will not be sized large.
2. Most inmates stay less than 69 days, visits will be limited, many by tv/phone, inmates will be released by courts in Penticton or to a probation officer in the area they come from. Any inmate ending his sentence at the Correction Facility will given a bus ticket to his home community and history proves the majority do exactly that – return to the area they come from.
3. The process of selecting a site has been going on since 2010 with Okanagan civic areas and native bands being asked to show their interest. Penticton said no – Summerland, PIB and Lumby were still in the running when the application from Osoyoos Indian Band was picked as the superior bid.
4. Howard indicated that in hindsight more consultation could have occurred with South Okanagan residents but ultimately it was a business deal with OIB landowners who voted and “said yes”.
5. He indicated that the Oliver meeting had a respectful tone and thought the questions and statements at the “mic” were lively and added to information.
Brent Merchant, Assistant Deputy Minister read out a letter from the Mayor of Drumheller Alberta – a community that has a prison facility. The Mayor urged communities to consider hosting a correction facility as the economy is solidified with that much salary input to the region.
Merchant also explained that policing costs are provincial not municipal. He said it is difficult to argue with studies done elsewhere on the effects of a jail/prison in your locality. He said logic indicates to him that every community that houses a facility has a huge $$ input to its economy both in the construction phase and the permanent 24 hour a day staffing levels.
Marie Mayhew, Director of Programs and Strategic Services told the audience many of the reports and studies on the correctional facility site are governed by business confidentiality with regard to partners including leases, environmental studies etc on OIB land.
Mayor Ron Hovanes who hosted the meeting and acted as MC stated that the Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver – along with the RDOS supported the bid made by Chief Clarence Louie.
Mayor Hovanes indicated this was a provincial government project – a business deal being made with landowners ( members of the local Indian band ). The meeting was suggested by BC Corrections branch and set up to answer as many questions as possible.
Comments
Scott Schaffrick says
Loraine,
It really doesn’t matter if you call it a prison, a jail, a correctional facility etc. my point was this prison will be a long way from a true maximum security prison. Remand means that the person is there awaiting trial to find out if they are guilty or not….innocent before being proven guilty. Everyone else is essentially serving a two years less a day sentence, most only 30-60 days. The guards at a provincial prison aren’t even armed with guns or tasers.
As for policing costs, why would it cost more? The only thing the police do at a correctional institute is investigate crimes inside the institute ( ie one guy assaulted another guy). The RCMP have needed another member here long before this prison talk ever started….this just gives them more ammunition towards that argument. BC Sheriffs transport prisoners to and from court and other prisons. Border services transports deported individuals out of the country. BC corrections transport the odd prisoner to a hospital for any serious injuries (most are taken care of in the prison medical centre). So really the RCMP won’t be too over burdened with increased files from the prison.
As far as fact checking goes I would like to thank Jack for correcting any of my mistakes I might make :)
Stephanie Seaton says
You asked Loraine Stephanson: “What are the social and economic risks that you float as a balloon? 10 million dollars into the economy each year is a risk? …. Community/provincial services will be taxed to the limit??? – they will? Which ones?”.
Doing the research would have given you the answer to those questions. For example, apparently you didn’t know that Kamloops, which houses a correctional facility pays $22,000,000 per year for policing. Or that Surrey pays $97,000,000 yearly for policing. These are just two examples of the fallout from having a prison. The costs will be staggering and who pays for that? Taxpayers.
Ask Kathy Corrigan the Opposition Critic for Justice (Public Safety and the Solicitor General) why she and her husband Mayor Derek Corrigan of Burnaby fought so hard to (successfully) keep this?? correctional facility/remand centre out of Burnaby. Because she and her husband, both lawyers and politicians are well aware of the downside of this type of facility.
From a Globe article of Oct 8 2009 – In their fight against the remand centre – “Mayor Derek Corrigan, made sure all the local homeowners had a copy of a planner’s report that concluded the remand centre would threaten the community.”
Publisher: Burnaby was going to have the Okanagan Correction Centre? Interesting. Couple of responses Stephanie since you have done the research: what is the cost of policing in Surrey if there was no remand centre? Surrey is the 2nd largest BC municipality. Vancouver has a remand centre, Surrey has a remand centre. What is the cost of policing in Kamloops if there was no correctional centre? Must be easy to find since you have done the research. Policing cost are determined by population: Surrey 500,000 Kamloops 90,000 Oliver is 4850.
BC Corrections says policing for the Okanagan Correction Centre is a provincial expense – do you have facts to contradict these seasoned and professional staff members.
I personally know both Derek and Kathy and politically I am very close but that does not mean I agree with every position of the Corrigans, Burnaby council or the provincial NDP.
Burnaby had Oakalla Jail, New Westminster had BC Pen. Both now gone. NIMBYism – the art of saying someone else should do it.
The facts prove that crime is more likely to happen in Oliver with people not in jail. Those incarcerated are safe as you are.
The more we discuss this the less likely there will be a need for that small room.
Loraine Stephanson says
If this project is completed without proper analysis; without the presentation of risk and impact assessments; without adequate public input; and if it does not live up to its promised, vast economic benefits for the region, is it not the Osoyoos Indian Band who will be blamed and resented for going forward with it?
Publisher, if you are fact-checking remarks made by your site’s commenters, I ask that you please consider the following:
I respectfully submit that the latest comment by Mr. Schaffrick requires review. I did not write “prison” in my comment. I understand the difference between federal and provincial. That is why I wrote “Correctional Facility” in my text, not “prison”.
The slides presented by Corrections showed several “secure” correctional facilities BC, and OCC was confirmed at the Oliver meeting as the next secure provincial facility for BC. ( BC Corrections currently refers to such facilities as “secure” rather than their prior term “maximum security”, which was the designation used by them at the beginning of the bid process.)
You can request that the City of Penticton make available to you its video of the public meeting in Penticton with Corrections BC in March 2011, where Correction BC’s Brent Merchant stated that the Okanagan Correctional Facility will be maximum security, because of its remand component.
Also I respectfully submit that the comment regarding 40% “local” hires by Scott Strobbe is incorrect. The figure is actually 60% transferees and 40% “new” hires as stated by Brent Merchant. That is because the facility cannot be completely staffed with inexperienced personnel. 40% local hires was not stated. I can send you the written response from the BC Government which confirms that figure.
With regard to the “answers” I received, as you quote from the Penticton Western news, that comment was made with respect to the response to a Freedom of Information request regarding risk and impact assessments that I filed with the Justice Ministry. I received 343 pages of documents, of which 339 were entirely redacted.
Risk and impact assessments for the jail should be disclosed, in the public interest. The current legislation prohibiting disclosure of those assessments due to “Cabinet confidentiality” and “threats to law enforcement” (S. 12 and S. 12,15 in the BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Act) is overly broad, and requires amendment, in my view.
Publisher, please state which of the following facts in my comment on your site were incorrect. (The rest of the text was questions and opinion, which I understood to be welcomed on your site.)
“Corrections BC finally and officially confirmed at the Oliver meeting that the proposed remand centre/jail will be BC’s largest maximum security Correctional Facility, even larger than the one in Surrey.”
“The people of Oliver were not afforded any public consultation before the decision was made, a serious mistake that was admitted by one of the Corrections BC presenters at the Oliver forum.”
Publisher, This is my last comment on your article: Should you wish to rent a public meeting room and debate with me in a respectful manner on this important subject, I would be pleased to participate. You have my email address, so please contact me if you would like to undertake this action.
Thank you for your consideration and attention, and best wishes to all for a Happy Thanksgiving.
Publisher: Can we move on? – you have had your say twice here, at least once in the Oliver Chronicle, many times elsewhere and have not answered all the questions I posed to you. We will not debate as a I am not the proponent or a one-trick pony. Other turkeys to cook.
I take full responsibility for my opinions and my support of the OIB/Provincial project. As an elected official – my credentials are reviewed every three years.
I think you didn’t like my prespectful comment about nails hammered into the coffin for some reason. I think you believe remand centres and jails should be in Alberta since you have not mentioned a preferred site you have picked in BC.
Bob Barker says
How would cancelling this project help with relationships with the Osoyoos Band?
As to a sober thought – lets get on with it.
Scott Schaffrick says
They didn’t say it was a maximum security prison, they said it was built to maximum security standards because it’s more cost effective to build a prison to that standard then trying to retrofit later. A remand centre / BC correctional centre is different then a what people refer to as a ‘maximum security prison’.
Kent Prison is the only true maximum security prison in BC and it’s part of federal corrections.
Loraine Stephanson says
Corrections BC finally and officially confirmed at the Oliver meeting that the proposed remand centre/jail will be BC’s largest maximum security Correctional Facility, even larger than the one in Surrey.
Are Oliver realtors informing prospective buyers of this fact? And if it’s so wonderful, why would any of its supporters be afraid of large signs proclaiming its presence?
Are there really no social or economic risks to Oliver and other adjacent communities, as Corrections BC would have us believe?
The people of Oliver were not afforded any public consultation before the decision was made, a serious mistake that was admitted by one of the Corrections BC presenters at the Oliver forum.
A sober second look at this proposal should not be scorned by anyone who cares about our communities and our currently positive relationships with First Nations neighbors.
Publisher: Glad you wrote something Loraine. Nice to argue.
Here is a quote from the Penticton Western: ““This is a huge experiment and I think it needs more explanation,” said Stephenson, who wasn’t satisfied with the responses she got.” (at a meeting with Penticton city council)
Loraine have you ever been happy about a BC Corrections Facility in the Okanagan? Would one built near Vernon be better? Do you live here? I personally think you are continuing to use a nail and hammer looking for a coffin. There are correctional facilities/remand centres in Prince George, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Vancouver Island and Surrey – the Okanagan one will be the tenth. None of the facts in your comment are totally correct and bear little on you supposition that a sober second look should be taken. The business deal has been struck – the plan is in motion.
When a realtor talks to a customer – most have already made up there mind. One man asked for small prison signs.
What are the social and economic risks that you float as a balloon? 10 million dollars into the economy each year is a risk? 500 direct construction jobs/500 indirect job for the two year construction period is a risk? More people moving to the South Okanagan is a risk? Community/provincial services will be taxed to the limit??? – they will? Which ones?
If you rent a hall for a meeting of those against this project – make sure it’s a small room.
Stan Marshall says
I personally could care less about a prison being built close to me. What bothers me more is the inequality of my rights as a Canadian. The OIB seems to have little or no ramifications from either municipal, provincial, or federal governments on any decision making of what business that they conduct on THEIR land that could effect the way their neighbours live in regard to traffic, effects on the enviroment, whether
It’s noise, lights, or any other pollution. Being able to put up a Winery, a golf course, a race track, or a prison with little or no consultation from its surrounding neighbours , or government entities, screams a outlandish unfairness to law abiding tax paying Canadians. So we have to deal with their decision on what they are doing with their land when if I decided or even a big corporation decided
To purchase property and do something similar
The government bureaucracy would throw red flags in every obstacle in our direction. The inequalities as a society
In Canada is ridiculous and as a neighbour
In this community I find it appalling that we have to hold town meetings as
To the affect of the impact of a decsion that was made without prior consultation
With the very people that it would impact. The irony for me is when we decided to do some simple construction to our home RDOS informed me that I live in an archeological area and a survey might be required. Is the same bureaucracy from our existing government entities being enforced on the OIB? I seriously doubt it. So it goes to show you who actually owns your land. I am not supporting or endorsing OIB’s business decisions but I feel a very inequality as a Canadian
And as a member of this community that we have a “deal with
It society”., which is unfair. This community needs jobs and OIB has been a huge factor in this process but Like anything in a democratic neighbourhood it would of been better handled in a open and honest forum prior to making a decision that would have an impact on our communities,and not for personal best interests of selected groups. Which could further alienate relationships.
Stan Marshall
Publisher: Stan – I hope someone responds to your thoughts. But I do think you should consider the history of white man to the previous owners.
OIB is a federal jurisdiction. There was much consultation with Municipal government leaders including your representative. Those leaders have been criticized by a small minority of people who think a referendum would have been the preferred route. We cannot all have our way. The OIB members (owners) voted for this project and both federal and provincial governments agreed and the decision was supported by local government in your home town and elsewhere. I also think its a lot harder to develop OIB land than you think it is.
“You can please some of the people some of the time
all of the people some of the time
some of the people all of the time
but you can never please all of the people all of the time.”
― Abraham Lincoln
Chad Teegan says
We need more affordable housing opportunities for Oliver to attract more families. Just my opinion, as there will be an influx of families to the area, but how can we house them to keep them here in Oliver. Im hoping we as a town can quickly address this as the dates approach. Im so very glad the elementary schools were kept as is, rather than closing one, because I predict an increase in enrollment.
James Hodge says
It was a good meeting.
I must confess I was shocked to hear that 25% of inmates are in jail for beating up their partners. I had thought wife beating was a rare occurrence. I was pleased to hear though that the correctional centre did have programs to try and stop reoffending and that they had some success.
I am in favour of the jail, but would prefer it wasn’t advertised heavily to our tourists, many of whom have expressed some fears (unnecessarily in my opinion).
When the design is released I am sure that a lot of fears will be allayed. I hope that BC corrections will continue the communication process.
Dorothy A Taylor says
I certainly enjoyed the presentation . It was very well done indeed!!!
Those who are against this should be aware that it is on First Nation Land and it was they that permitted the jail be built on their site !!!.
Those who were unaware where have they been for the last years or so????
Scott strobbe says
Great informative article on the information forum as usual ODN. I thought it was a good meeting, unfortunately I had to go right at the local part. Looking forward to the project and am pleased to hear of the aproximately 40% local hire. Impressed with B.C Corrections inovative aproach and award winning direct contact supervision model. They provide a much needed service and are a real economic boon to thier host communities . I’ve already registered my business for the project and am thankful for the oportunity to do so. Can’t wait for it to get started !
Kersten Grant says
I just wanted to clarify the question that I asked at the forum. I did not ask about educational opportunities for inmates. I asked about the Student Loan Forgiveness Program and Scholarship opportunities that were listed on the BC Corrections handout as incentives for Corrections employees.
Publisher: Sorry Kersten – I have changed the content of the story to reflect what you have said here. Hopefully my quotes on other persons speaking are more accurate. I also changed the spelling error on your name.
Scott Schaffrick says
It was too bad that many of the people that stood up last night had so many negative opinions of the prison. I think the correction people did a good job at adressing the concerns that people have. Most of which where un-founded or based on American studies or worse based on watching American movies and TV.
Publisher: Based on the lack of comments here today one of two things are happening:
1. No one reads ODN or
2. The 10 people who don’t like the correctional facility being built north-east of Town were at the meeting and the majority of the 9 thousand people who live in our community were actively engaged-getting on with their life.
I think a final comment is needed. Not everyone is in favour of every project whether it be a car racing track, a 50 million dollar school, a correctional facility, or the expansion of homes onto farm land. But let’s be fair – the government was upfront when it asked for offers of interest – the press coverage of events for three years up and down the valley was extensive.
Once the decision was made by the BC Government – that was the time to step up and say NO. Not a few months prior to the start of construction. No one, anywhere in BC, can say they didn’t know. Anyone in BC can say they have a better idea or a different idea. Back to the word progress. Is it progress to cut down trees that provide edible products to feed the world and expand the liquor production industry? Tourism jobs for 4 months or full time union jobs and more permanent residents?
Ok I have had my say and I invite anyone to write a letter to the editor or make a comments that is what ODN is for.
Jaime Pacheco says
Interesting to see the range of questions and opinions regarding this facility. Most, if not all questions were answered when the site was originally chosen, but it seems that many did not bother to inform themselves at that time, so are raising concerns now.
Jarred Webb says
There wont be an economy soon it’s all gonna crash pretty quick the structure could be put to good use for an emergency evacuation centre or to house displaced persons, or maybe displaced things too.
Publisher: While going through a school computer recently I noticed you and grad etc Jarred.
You are really too young to predict the end of the world. Yes it is coming but not in my life time, or yours or in a million star dates.
The economy is fine if you are an optimist. Life has never been better for me. If the sky falls you won’t need an evacuation centre but a provincial jail will bring $10 million to the SO economy, more students for schools, more customers for retailers, more business for realtors, more landscape material for homes, more demand on wineries, more friends of relatives of staff fueling the tourist market. As Mayor Ron Hovanes stated everyone wants us to bring jobs to the area.
Publisher’s words “When you do that(support projects that employ people) – some people find fault in that result ……seeking the quiet life overlooking the lakefront they can afford.”
The last line has been pointed out to me as being confused with the words of the Mayor. They were not his. I stand by the comment as being fair. jack bennest