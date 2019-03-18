Dozens carry signs outside Osoyoos Town Meeting

Anti-park petition won’t change council’s mind
By ROY WOOD
Three or four dozen people gathered outside Osoyoos town hall this afternoon to ask council to reconsider its decision not to support a call for a regional referendum on the national park question.
But Mayor Sue McKortoff made it pretty clear that such a reconsideration is not on the table.
Dustin Stephens, who drives a pickup adorned with signs demanding a referendum asking South Okanagan residents their opinion on whether there should be a national park reserve in the valley, acted as a spokesman for the group.
An ardent opponent of the park proposal, Stephens said: “We have to try to do something. … Our goal is to try to get council to change their minds.”
The demonstrators milled about, many with anti-park and pro-referendum placards, and lined up to sign a petition seeking the reconsideration.
At a meeting earlier this month, council rejected a request from Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson asking for a resolution stating: “That Council direct staff to prepare a letter requesting the Federal Government to undertake a referendum in the South Okanagan-Similkameen area on the creation of the National Park Reserve.”
Oliver council had earlier voted 3-2 in favour of such a resolution.
Osoyoos council, which has been on the record for years as being in favour of the park, unanimously rejected Larson’s request.
In an interview following today’s council meeting, McKortoff said: “I can’t say that I can see (council reconsidering).”
The mayor pointed out that discussion of a South Okanagan National Park has been going on since 2002 and it’s time to make a decision.
She said the recent online request for public input was “not a referendum, but it’s a way of making your views known.”
McKortoff said council “felt a little blindsided by (Larson’s) request to go against what we had always said. … The last three councils have said that we are in favour of a national park.”
The mayor shared a quote she heard from a Parks Canada official in a recent telephone call: “Referendums are not part of the federal park establishment process.”
Comments
Al Hudec says
In 2011, the residents of Bowen Island held a municipal referendum on whether or not local residents favored the establishment of a national park on the island.
The question was simple-are you in favor of continuing discussions with Parks Canada respecting a national Park or not.; Answer yes or no.
The referendum was nonbinding but the provincial government decided not to go ahead in the face of local opposition. In the case of the south Okanogan even if Oliver where to vote no, There is nothing to say that the province and the federal government along with local first nations wouldn’t continue the process of establishing the park. As Parks Canada has stated, local referendums are not part of the federal park establishment process. Local views have been thoroughly canvassed throughout the process of consultation that began in 2002.
Publisher: Al I think you are citing a fact. Which really points to the genuine criticism of PC as an agency that could care less about the people of Canada or what they think. That’s the problem. Ask your self in a huge country like Canada how can one person or one group of people accomplish a goal. Ask Ross Fitzpatrick, ask Clarence Louie, ask Doreen Olson – these three people know the answer. And if there three thousand people or 30 thousand people opposed to that singular idea – no one would listen.
Canada stands tall as a democracy but really it is a silent dictatorship of the non-elected bureaucracy.