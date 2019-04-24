62 years at the Chronicle – Richard Schaffrick passes

Richard Schaffrick, 81, passed away April 21, 2019. He was born December 15, 1937 in Januschew, Poland. Richard was known by his family and friends for his easy-going, cheerful personality and friendly attitude towards everyone he met.

When Eastern armies invaded Poland, the family fled along with millions of other Eastern Europeans to the West. They were soon relieved of their possessions by the invaders and spent part of 1945-46 in two refugee camps near the Polish-German border. The family was resettled in northern Germany in a small village (Ruehle) near Hameln in 1946. They immigrated to Canada in the early 1950s and stayed in the Edmonton area. In April of 1956 the family moved to Oliver.

Richard was a typesetter for the Oliver Chronicle starting December 1957 and retired September 2007 – which lasted one month – and he returned to the newspaper part time doing various duties until March 2019.

Richard was a member of the Oliver Lions Club for many years and enjoyed his mornings volunteering at the Okanagan Gleaners. When he wasn’t volunteering, his time was filled helping in his family’s orchards, swimming at the Oliver pool, and enjoying time with his five grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years – Linda; Son Dean and daughter Barbara (Kevin) Nightingale, grandchildren Dallas, Amanda, Alicia, Kaitlyn and Mary; brothers: Alfred (Jill) – Oliver; Harry (Janice) – Costa Rica; sisters: Margret Lewis – Newcastle-Warner’s Bay, NSW. Australia; Hanna (Larry) Seguin – Osoyoos; Trudy (John) Singleton – Bowen, Queensland, Australia; Ursula (Leo) Degenhardt – Oliver and brother-in-law Donald (Fran) Woodruff of Lompoc, Cal; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Otto and Alice Schaffrick and brother Erwin.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Oliver United Church followed by a reception at the Oliver Elks Hall.

No flowers by request – donations to Camp Winfield, Lions Foundation of Canada; Cops for Kids; Okanagan Gleaners or a charity of choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com