60 homes on evacuation ALERT near Summerland

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has placed 60 properties in the Faulder and Meadow Valley area under Evacuation Alert due to the potential of overland flooding from Darke and Trout Creek water systems. A full list of properties and map are included in this document.

The Meadow Valley and Faulder area residents may expect to see higher volumes of water flowing through the Darke Lake, Darke Creek and Trout Creek water systems and access to properties may be compromised or become impassable.

Information on how residents should prepare themselves to evacuate their homes is listed below. Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closures or evacuation orders, however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.