$50,000 donation – wow

Okanagan Fest of Ale Society directors, including president John Cruickshank (centre left), are all smiles about their $50,000 donation for medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion through the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. The 22nd annual Fest of Ale will be held April 7 and 8 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

