The Regional District of South Okanagan-Similkameen has issued hundreds more evacuation alerts in trouble spots in preparation for increased water flow due to high temperatures.

The RDOS updated the evacuation alert list to include many more properties in electoral areas H (Princeton), B (Cawston) and G (Ollala/Hedley), as well as the Village of Keremeos.

Roughly 500 properties more properties on alert.

A full list of properties on alert can be found here.