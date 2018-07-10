5 year lease signed by RDOS and Fairview Heritage Townsite Society

The Society has been negotiating a new lease (Heritage Service Agreement) for a number of years as a previous arrangement had expired on the near 31.3 hectares site – (Eight sizable lots on the Fairview slopes).

The land involved has boundaries ( in part – between Fairview Rd, Old Golf Course Rd and Knippelberg Rd )

The new agreement was signed by Vice President Fred Wiley along with Regional District Board chair Karla Kozakevich and CEO Bill Newell on June 27.

The RDOS holds a 30 year lease with the Crown ( Province of BC )

In order for the sub-lease to be granted the local Society had to prepare a work plan and a management plan to the satisfaction of the Regional District which includes provisions for repair of paths, interpretive signage and the promotion of heritage values to school children and the general public.

The society will work with all local heritage groups including the Oliver and District Heritage Society, the Okanagan Historical Society (Oliver/Osoyoos) branch and the Okanagan Archives Trust Society.

Some restorative work is planned for this fall and next spring according to Society President Ed Schmaltz.