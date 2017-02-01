5 million for SPCA

SPCA receives $5 million to improve facilities for B.C.’s animals in need

VANCOUVER – Today the B.C. government announced an additional $5 million to support the BC SPCA’s eight-year Facilities Development and Service Plan to replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornthwaite joined with members of the BC SPCA for the announcement. This $5-million funding announcement will allow the BC SPCA to embark on the initial stages of Phase 2 of its facilities plan, which includes a new Vancouver campus.

Plans for the new Vancouver site are still in the early-planning stages, but the facility will include a Community Animal Centre, full-service veterinary hospital, education centre, and serve as the BC SPCA’s provincial office. This will increase their capacity to serve as the Lower Mainland’s primary hub for surrendered animals, and support rescued animals that are looking for their forever homes.

The B.C. government recognizes and values the important work of the BC SPCA and its contributions to the welfare of animals. Today’s funding builds on the $5 million announced in Balanced Budget 2015 to support the first phase of their facilities plan, and supports the Province’s commitment to working with the BC SPCA to address animal-welfare issues throughout the province.

Phase 1 funding supported a large animal-seizure facility, which opened in Kelowna in March 2015, and in June 2016, a new state-of-the-art SPCA facility opened its doors in Nanaimo. Recently, plans were unveiled for a new community animal centre in Kamloops to help address the overwhelming pet population in the area.

The BC SPCA’s mission is to protect and enhance the quality of life for domestic, farm and wild animals in British Columbia. The not-for-profit organization has been serving animals in need for more than 120 years, caring for neglected, abused and homeless animals and offering a wide range of outreach, education and advocacy programs to promote the welfare of animals.

The B.C. government is making record investments in modern, safe infrastructure projects throughout the province. In doing so, these construction projects are creating high-paying, family-supporting jobs. These investments are possible because of the fiscal plan of the B.C. government.