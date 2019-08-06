4pm report – Progress? Lots of smoke but north end is clearing

The fire broke out Sunday night near the FortisBC substation and spread quickly. Residents of the nearby mobile home parks and Gallagher Lake Resort spent the night watching the glow and packing their bags.

“Guests were very uneasy, there was lots of anxiety,” said Gallagher Lake Resort property manager Jamie Cox, explaining they alerted all 550 guests of the situation that night.

On Tuesday the fire appeared to be burning up and away from the community, leading residents and guests of the park to feel much more at ease.

Source: With files from Castanet