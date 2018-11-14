47 housing units for families and senior to be built in Oliver

Update: Info sparse

Location 6089 Main Street (corner lot – Fairview Rd/Hwy 97)

Urban Matters – consultants

previous story

A developer proposing an affordable housing complex in Oliver’s downtown will have council’s support when it seeks approval and funding from BC Housing.

EllisDon brought forward plans to build the four-storey apartment on a prime vacant lot, located on Main Street in the main business district.

Current plans include 47 one and two-bedroom rental units, close to 2,900 square feet of ground floor commercial space and 74 parking stalls on the property.

The lot, which has been empty for close to 10 years, is zoned as downtown commercial, and the current blueprints wouldn’t need rezoning or a formal public approval process.

Before any concrete plans hit council’s desk, EllisDon still needs to buy the property and will need BC Housing to agree to buy the land after the apartment is built.

***

Help is on the way for middle-income families in 42 communities as the Province moves forward with more than 4,900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes as part of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

“Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead,” said Premier John Horgan. “These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs.”

The new homes are designed to address the need for affordable housing across a range of income levels, in response to a housing crisis that has made housing unaffordable for even middle-class families.

Much like past investments in co-op and non-profit housing, individual buildings will contain units aimed at a mix of income levels, including homes for middle-income individuals and families, deeply subsidized rentals for seniors and others on fixed incomes, and homes for low-wage workers.

“Through the Community Housing Fund, we are building housing so that growing families, aging seniors and low- to moderate-income individuals can afford homes in the communities they live and work in,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Quick Facts: