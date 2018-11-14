47 housing units for families and senior to be built in Oliver

Location 6089 Main Street (corner lot – Fairview Rd/Hwy 97)
Urban Matters – consultants
previous story
A developer proposing an affordable housing complex in Oliver’s downtown will have council’s support when it seeks approval and funding from BC Housing.
EllisDon brought forward plans to build the four-storey apartment on a prime vacant lot, located on Main Street in the main business district.
Current plans include 47 one and two-bedroom rental units, close to 2,900 square feet of ground floor commercial space and 74 parking stalls on the property.
The lot, which has been empty for close to 10 years, is zoned as downtown commercial, and the current blueprints wouldn’t need rezoning or a formal public approval process.
Before any concrete plans hit council’s desk, EllisDon still needs to buy the property and will need BC Housing to agree to buy the land after the apartment is built.
***
Help is on the way for middle-income families in 42 communities as the Province moves forward with more than 4,900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes as part of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.
“Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead,” said Premier John Horgan. “These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs.”
The new homes are designed to address the need for affordable housing across a range of income levels, in response to a housing crisis that has made housing unaffordable for even middle-class families.
Much like past investments in co-op and non-profit housing, individual buildings will contain units aimed at a mix of income levels, including homes for middle-income individuals and families, deeply subsidized rentals for seniors and others on fixed incomes, and homes for low-wage workers.
“Through the Community Housing Fund, we are building housing so that growing families, aging seniors and low- to moderate-income individuals can afford homes in the communities they live and work in,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Quick Facts:
- The Province will provide approximately $492 million to deliver these new affordable rental homes.
- These homes will be a mix of units for middle-, moderate- and low-income households. See the backgrounder linked below for details.
- Projects were selected through a request for proposals, which was issued on April 18 and closed on Sept. 18, 2018. BC Housing will work with the societies to finalize the projects over the next few months.
- Budget 2018 launched the largest investment in housing affordability in B.C.’s history – more than $7 billion over 10 years.
Comments
Terry Feeny says
The year was 1972…the NDP was elected after decades of Social Credit rule….one of the many controversial things the newly elected party did was form ICBC ( hated from the start and we still hate it…has lost billions over the years and still does ) and brought in rent controls which chased away the developers and builders of rental apartments. Investors could not make a decent return on their money so it went elsewhere. Money always goes where it is most welcome. If you look around most of the purpose built rental apartments were constructed in the mid seventies and not many since. Add the extreme difficulty of removing a bad tenant and you have the perfect storm of low vacancy rates .5 in some locations. I know people that leave their homes empty rather than have a tenant they can’t get rid of ( now we have an empty home tax ). Many apartments are now used for short term rentals VRBO etc. because the rules fall under the hotel act and getting rid of bad tenants is not a problem and the landlord does not have to deal with ” The Rentalsman “. If the current provincial government would stay out of business the old supply and demand ( a time tested process ) would take over…a need for more rentals and they would be built…a glut and they would not. Rental rates would find its own level and be competitive.
My point is that this housing shortage was brought on by the NDP because of their policies in the early seventies and now they are trying to correct it by throwing millions at the problem and guess who is paying…not the investors or builders. You and me.
Dave drought says
Good News! And good timing, as Ellis Don will be finished construction on the Penticton Hospital Tower project eventually. Might get done pretty quick!