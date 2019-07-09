$45,000 raised in weekend tournament for Highway to Healing

The 2nd Annual Drive to Provide golf tournament by local charity Highway to Healing has grossed $45,000. These funds are in support of families from Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls who must travel out of the area for medical care for their children.

Saturday’s event at Fairview Mountain Golf Club included 100 golfers; these teams all had a fun day golfing, enjoyed a fabulous dinner and took home auction items and prizes. In addition to golfers, President Gail Barriskill says “our over 40 volunteers braved wind, thunder, rain and even a momma bear and her cub to ensure our event was fun and successful” adding “Our sponsors and donors were generous as always; their donations were invaluable and integral to the success of our event.”

When a child is ill or injured, costs can quickly add up, and for many families these costs can create hardships at a time of great strain. Highway to Healing is able to offer assistance with travel expenses not covered by any other groups; fuel, food, parking fees and accommodation can add up very quickly, and because of our communities, H2H has been able to donate over $40,000 to help ease the stress on these families.

Source: press release Highway to Healing Support Society

Picture Credit : Tony Munday