4:30 pm Princeton fire

Evacuation of Homes North of Princeton, BC

Properties between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake north of Princeton along Highway 5A are in the process of being evacuated due to a wildfire by first responders. The area evacuated is approximately 10 km north of Princteon. The BC Wildfire Service, RCMP and the Town of Princeton Fire Service are on scene.

An Emergency Social Services Reception Centre is being set up at the Riverside Community Centre in Princeton at 148 Old Hedley Road.

DriveBC shows that Highway 5A between Aspen Grove and Princeton has been closed to traffic. Consult www.drivebc.com for updates.