4:30 am assessment

An early sun rise will shed some light on Forest Fire burning on top of Gallagher Lake Bluff and to the north of it – in Vaseux Creek Canyon.

This area is not heavily timbered but what fuel there is burning and in a night sky looks more dramatic than the “fight” in the morning. Forestry crews on the scene now “mustered” at Fortis Substation Rd.

The danger lies to the east of what you can see. Water bombers and helicopters would likely attack as soon as possible in the morning.

Danger? Some caution for residents in the area below the fire. Power lines and the substation of concern. Oliver Fire Department not requested to assist by RDOS or BC Wildfire.

ODN thanks all the people who sent in photographs last night