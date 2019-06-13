400km. One Day. On a Bike.

On June 22nd I will be participating in the 15th and final Ride2Survive, a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society. Myself, along with 150+ other riders will ride our bikes from Kelowna to Delta in one day over the Coquihala, climbing over 12,000 ft along the way.

The Ride2Survive to date has raised over 8 millions dollars and is the Canadian Cancer Societies #1 single fundraiser.

This will be my 6th time participating in the Ride2Survive. Every year I’ve had a new reason to ride; family, friends, and customers, I ride for them and in memory of them.

Please support a great cause where 100% of funds raised goes directly to research. This is my way of helping the cause and for a better future for all of us.

Naomi Garrish