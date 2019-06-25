400 metres of pavement to joint to pathways in Osoyoos

Residents of Osoyoos can look forward to a new multi-use pathway that will improve safety and accessibility for cyclists, pedestrians and all active commuters.

“Cycling and walking are great ways to stay active and are more affordable and environmentally friendly ways to get to work, school and community events,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver West-End, on behalf of Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Our government is pleased to partner with the Town of Osoyoos to help make this safe cycling and walking route a reality to benefit both residents and visitors. We will continue to work with regional, local and Indigenous governments to build safe active transportation infrastructure to give people of all ages and abilities more choices to get around.”

The project will deliver 400 metres of paved, multi-use pathway between Lakeshore Drive and Cottonwood Drive. It will connect with existing paths, creating a continuous 10-kilometre route that will make it easier for people to commute through town. This new section will be separate from Highway 3, creating a safe barrier between active transportation commuters and vehicles.